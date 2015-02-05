Accessories retailer Michael Kors' sales jump 31 pct

Feb 5 Luxury accessories retailer Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 31 percent jump in quarterly sales as demand for its trendy clutch bags and watches soared in North America during the holiday shopping season.

The company's net income rose to $303.7 million, or $1.48 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 27 from $229.6 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

On a constant currency basis, revenue in North America rose 23.1 percent, with a 6.8 percent increase in comparable store sales.

Net sales rose 31 percent to $1.26 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)