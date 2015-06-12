Michael Kors settles U.S. lawsuit alleging deceptive price tags

| NEW YORK, June 12
NEW YORK, June 12 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
agreed to pay $4.88 million and change its sales
practices to settle a class action lawsuit claiming it used
deceptive price tags at its outlet stores to fool shoppers into
believing they were getting big bargains.
The preliminary settlement was filed on Friday in Manhattan
federal court, and requires court approval.
Michael Kors was accused of creating an "illusion" of deep
discounts by using tags containing made-up "manufacturer's
suggested retail prices," or MSRP, and offers to sell the
products at lower prices, termed "our price."
Shoppers said the suggested retail prices were artificial
because the tagged products had been made exclusively for
Michael Kors outlets, and the London-based fashion house never
intended to sell them at those prices.
As part of the settlement, Michael Kors will replace "MSRP"
with "Value" on its price tags and display signage explaining
that term, or stop using reference prices for products made
exclusively for its outlets.
In a court filing, the plaintiffs' lawyers said the lawsuit
is among several accusing well-known retailers of deceptive
marketing in outlet and factory stores that violates state
consumer protection laws.
Michael Kors denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. It did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Friday's settlement covers shoppers who bought products from
Michael Kors outlets in the four years ending July 25, 2014.
The plaintiffs' lawyers plan to seek legal fees of up to 30
percent of the settlement fund, court papers show.
The case is Gattinella v. Michael Kors (USA) Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-05731.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)