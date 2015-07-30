Two charged in 2011 cyber breach at Michaels retailer

| July 30
July 30 Two southern Californians were
criminally charged over their alleged roles in a conspiracy to
steal 94,000 credit and debit card numbers from Michaels
Companies Inc customers, in a prominent 2011 cyberattack
affecting the largest U.S. arts and crafts retailer.
The charges against Angel Angulo, 25, of Riverside, and
Crystal Banuelos, 28, of Bloomington, were announced on Thursday
by U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey, where Michaels also
has stores.
Fishman said the conspirators captured customers' bank
account information and personal identification numbers by
installing devices on 88 point-of-sale terminals in 80 Michaels
stores across 19 U.S. states.
With the help of others, Angulo and Banuelos then produced
counterfeit bank cards, and used them to withdraw more than
$420,000 from automated teller machines, Fishman said.
The scheme lasted from February to May 2011, when the
defendants possessed 179 counterfeit cards in New Jersey, and
affected seven banks including Bank of America Corp,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Toronto-Dominion Bank and
Wells Fargo & Co, Fishman said.
Angulo and Banuelos were each charged with conspiracy to
commit bank fraud, which carries a maximum 30-year prison term
and $1 million fine, and aggravated identity theft, which
carries a maximum two-year term to be served consecutively.
It is unclear whether the defendants have hired lawyers.
Angulo was scheduled to appear on Thursday in a Riverside
federal court. Banuelos is at large.
A spokeswoman for Michaels did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. The company is based in Irving, Texas.
Eduard Arakelyan, now 24, and Arman Vardanyan, now 26, are
serving five-year prison terms after pleading guilty in March
2012 to defrauding holders of 952 stolen debit cards.
Federal prosecutors at the time said those cards were linked
to the 2011 theft that is the subject of Thursday's prosecution.
Arakelyan and Vardanyan were also from southern California.
The case is U.S. v. Angulo et al, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 15-cr-00370.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)