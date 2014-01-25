版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 26日 星期日 02:39 BJT

Michaels arts and crafts reports possible 'data security attack'

BOSTON Jan 25 Michaels, the biggest U.S. arts and crafts retailer, said on Saturday that it is working with federal law enforcement officials to investigate a possible data breach on its systems that process payment cards.

"We are concerned there may have been a data security attack on Michaels that may have affected our customers' payment card information and we are taking aggressive action to determine the nature and scope of the issue," Chief Executive Chuck Rubin said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"While we have not confirmed a compromise to our systems, we believe it is in the best interest of our customers to alert them to this potential issue so they can take steps to protect themselves," he said in the statement.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐