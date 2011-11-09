UPDATE 1-Michelin sells Hankook Tire stake at 12 pct discount

* Michelin sells entire stake in Hankook for $556 mln

* Stake sale comes after Hankook shares hit record high (Adds details)

SEOUL Nov 9 Michelin sold all its 15.2 million shares, or a 9.98 percent stake, in South Korea's Hankook Tire for 623 billion won ($555.7 million), the French tyre maker said on Wednesday, sending Hankook shares down 8 percent.

The stake sale comes after shares in Hankook Tire, South Korea's top tyre maker, hit a record high on November 4.

Michelin sold the stake at 26.64 euros per share or 41,000 won, a 12 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price, and well below its offered price range of 43,000-45,000 won.

The proceeds of the sale will allow it to accelerate its industrial strategy in high-growth markets, the firm said in a statement.

Hong Kong-based Finance Asia reported that sightly more than 50 investors took part in last night's transaction, including long-only investors and hedge funds.

Shares in Hankook Tire tumbled 8 percent as of 0038 GMT following the stake sale announcement.

Citigroup acted as sole bookrunner for the deal. ($1 = 1121.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)