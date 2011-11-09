UPDATE 1-Michelin sells Hankook Tire stake at 12 pct discount

BRIEF-HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9% passive stake in Twitter
* HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9pct passive stake in twitter inc as of December 31, 2016
* Michelin sells entire stake in Hankook for $556 mln
* Stake sale comes after Hankook shares hit record high (Adds details)
SEOUL Nov 9 Michelin sold all its 15.2 million shares, or a 9.98 percent stake, in South Korea's Hankook Tire for 623 billion won ($555.7 million), the French tyre maker said on Wednesday, sending Hankook shares down 8 percent.
The stake sale comes after shares in Hankook Tire, South Korea's top tyre maker, hit a record high on November 4.
Michelin sold the stake at 26.64 euros per share or 41,000 won, a 12 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price, and well below its offered price range of 43,000-45,000 won.
The proceeds of the sale will allow it to accelerate its industrial strategy in high-growth markets, the firm said in a statement.
Hong Kong-based Finance Asia reported that sightly more than 50 investors took part in last night's transaction, including long-only investors and hedge funds.
Shares in Hankook Tire tumbled 8 percent as of 0038 GMT following the stake sale announcement.
Citigroup acted as sole bookrunner for the deal. ($1 = 1121.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9pct passive stake in twitter inc as of December 31, 2016
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The Chicago Stock Exchange has proposed a new speed bump that certain traders could bypass if they agree to strict trading obligations on the exchange aimed at making it easier for others to buy and sell stocks, according to a regulatory filing.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 5.94 percent passive stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkBxab] Further company coverage: