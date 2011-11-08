UPDATE 1-Michelin sells stake in Korea's Hankook Tire

* Plans to sell 9.98 pct stake in Hankook Tire
* Could raise up to $610 mln from stake sale-source
(Adds details)
By Elena Berton and Elzio Barreto
PARIS, Nov 8 French tyre maker Michelin
said it would sell its 9.98 percent stake in Korean
peer Hankook Tire in a move to streamline its
portfolio and generate cash.
Michelin could raise up to $610 million through the sale, a
person with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The French company is selling 15.19 million shares in
Hankook at a price of 43,000-45,000 won each, equivalent to a
discount of 3.5-7.8 percent on Tuesday's closing price of 46,650
won ($41.76).
The bookbuilding will start immediately and will be managed
by Citigroup , Michelin said.
The proceeds of the sale, which is being done through an
institutional private placement, will allow Michelin to
accelerate its expansion strategy in high-growth markets, the
company said.
Shares in Michelin, which have lost around 6 percent of
their value this year, were trading 1.5 percent higher at 51.15
euros at 0822 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by James
Regan)