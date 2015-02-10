UPDATE 1-Michelin pledges extra cost cuts after full-year profit decline

(Updates with operating income, goals, details, background)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS Feb 10 French tyre maker Michelin
pledged on Tuesday to step up cost-cutting efforts
after unveiling an 8.5 percent profit decline for 2014 on sales
that missed its own forecast.
Net income fell to 1.03 billion euros ($1.17 billion) last
year, Michelin said in a statement, as revenue dropped 3.4
percent to 19.55 billion, declining at all three divisions.
The company has cut sales goals and increased savings
targets in recent months as it struggles with weaker demand and
stiffer competition from cheaper rivals in the North American
truck tyres sector and other key markets.
Michelin has bigger exposure than rivals Pirelli
and Continental to mass-market car tyres - where the
pricing pressure is fiercest - and lags behind in some
faster-growing emerging markets.
The 2014 profit number fell short of the 1.292 billion euros
expected by analysts, according to the SmartEstimate in Thomson
Reuters data based on 17 analysts' predictions.
Sales volumes rose 0.7 percent, less than the 1-2 percent
gain pledged in October - when the company had cut its goal from
3 percent and pledged to rein in investment.
Michelin also said the benefit of earlier cost-cutting had
been offset by production cost inflation that sucked an
additional 256 million euros from earnings last year.
"The competitiveness plan will also be accelerated," Chief
Executive Jean-Dominique Senard said on Tuesday, pledging 1.2
billon euros of savings in the 2012-2016 period, an increase of
200 million euros.
Operating income fell 2.9 percent to 2.17 billion euros
before one-time gains and charges, for a little-changed
operating margin of 11.1 percent of sales.
Declining prices accounted for 596 million euros of the
earnings slide, Michelin said, exceeding the windfall from
falling raw-material costs by 5 percent amid tough competition.
The company blamed weakening demand in key markets,
particularly European truck and winter tyres. Demand from
European truckmakers fell 9 percent, with the slide accelerating
in the fourth quarter.
Car- and truck-tyre markets should grow in 2015, albeit
modestly in Europe, Michelin said, with the lucrative mining and
agricultural tyre businesses contracting further.
The company renewed its annual goal of increasing operating
income before currency effects, with a return on capital above
11 percent and positive structural free cash flow of about 700
million euros.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)