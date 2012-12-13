Michigan lawmakers send new emergency manager law to governor

Dec 13 The Michigan Senate gave final approval
on Thursday to a bill that would give fiscally troubled local
governments and school districts options to achieve solvency
including bankruptcy.
The bill, which senators approved by a 23 to 15 vote, would
replace Michigan's previous emergency manager laws, including a
2011 law that was repealed by voters in November.
The Michigan House approved the measure on Wednesday and the
senators vote was to agree with the bill.
The state has been relying on a former, weaker law in the
meantime to keep in place state-appointed managers for five
cities and three school districts and consent agreements for
three cities, including Detroit.
The new bill, which Governor Rick Snyder's Administration
supports, would keep intact any ongoing review process like the
one launched for Detroit this week, as well as existing consent
agreements and appointed managers for Michigan local governments
and school districts.
It would give the elected officials of local governments
determined to be in a fiscal emergency the option to choose
between municipal bankruptcy if the move is approved by the
governor, an emergency manager, arbitration with a neutral party
or a consent agreement.