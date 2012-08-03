版本:
Michigan emergency manager law repeal on ballot-court

Aug 3 A measure to repeal Michigan's controversial emergency manager law should be placed on the Nov. 6 ballot, the state supreme court ruled on Friday.

The controversial 2011 law boosted Michigan's ability to intervene in fiscally troubled local governments and gave state-appointed emergency managers enhanced powers to run those governments.

