Michigan considers locking clean energy mandate in constitution

* No state has renewable energy mandate in constitution
* Jobs central to both sides of ballot initiative
* Proponents say 94,000 jobs to be created
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 In less than two weeks,
Michigan voters will decide on a hotly contested ballot
initiative on whether the state should become the first in the
country to enshrine a renewable energy mandate in its
constitution, a move that backers say could put clean energy in
the national spotlight.
The measure, known as proposal 3, would require that
one-quarter of the electricity produced in the state to come
from renewable energy sources by 2025.
Michigan, a battle ground state in the U.S. presidential
election, is already halfway to meeting its current mandate,
passed in 2008 by the state legislature, to produce 10 percent
of its electricity from renewable sources such as wind, solar,
hydro and biomass by 2015.
Thirty states, including Michigan, have a renewable
electricity standard in place but if the proposed amendment
passes it would be the first time a renewable energy standard
would appear in the constitution, making it difficult to strike
down or alter.
Proponents of the proposal have said taking the approach of
including a renewable energy mandate in the constitution was
necessary to ensure that popular support for green energy is not
overshadowed by what they see as special interests in the state
government.
"I see this as absolutely important part of the democratic
process. It places checks and balances against legislature,
which is unwilling to act," said Sam Gomberg, a Chicago-based
energy analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).
Gomberg said one year ago, a number of Michigan-based
environmental and labor groups talked about extending the
state's current renewable energy standard (RES) by 15 years but
met strong resistance from utilities.
Instead of floating the expansion of the RES as a statutory
initiative on Election Day ballots, proponents introduced it as
a constitutional amendment, preventing state lawmakers from
drafting competing and contrasting ballot initiatives.
MEDIA BLITZ
Support for the amendment has been split, prompting the
coalition of opposing utilities and business groups called Clean
Affordable Renewable Energy to pump $10 million into television
advertising to sway voters ahead of the Nov. 6 vote.
The group argues that the measure will cost Michigan
taxpayers anywhere from $12 billion to $15 billion largely from
higher energy costs and argued the state already has an
effective mandate in place.
Amendment backers, which include green group the Sierra Club
and the United Auto Workers, say the renewable energy mandate
will create 94,000 jobs in the hard-hit manufacturing state and
stimulate $10.3 billion in investment.
Republican Governor Rick Snyder said while he supports
renewable energy, he opposes the ballot initiative because the
current RES is already difficult to meet.
The governor's energy advisor, Valerie Braden, said the
state's constitution is a "bad place to put energy policy,"
especially one that rigidly defines renewable energy sources.
Braden said the language of the proposal does not include,
for example, energy efficiency, which she said could be a key
component of driving energy production while curbing greenhouse
gas emissions.
She also said the governor thinks the amendment would harm
both large and small utilities, and force the addition of new
generating capacity in a state that has seen production and
population decline in a weakened economy.
"There is now 10 percent less people and 10 percent more
energy. Do we need another 15 percent even if it isn't driving
costs?" she said, citing forecasts for lower demand for
investor-owned utility Detroit Edison.
JOBS, JOBS, JOBS
For both sides of the debate, the impact the amendment would
have on jobs in a state hit hard by manufacturing job losses has
formed the central part of their arguments.
Mark Fisk, the spokesman for the Michigan Energy Michigan
Jobs coalition of amendment supporters, said the amendment will
give Michigan its best job-creating opportunity in a while.
"If the proposition fails, those jobs will go to other
states and other countries," he said.
"We believe that Michigan should become a leader in the
clean energy industry with our manufacturing history and
know-how. If we don't other states and other countries will be
glad to take those jobs and companies."
Jeff Holyfield, a spokesman for investor-owned Consumers
Energy, said expanding the RES does not ensure job creation and
that Michigan voters should be wary of job creation promises
after a slate of recent high-profile job cuts.
Consumers Energy parent CMS Energy and DTE Energy, parent of
Detroit Edison, have spent $6.4 million to topple the amendment.
Holyfield cited solar manufacturer Uni-Solar, which had to
suspend manufacturing in Greenville, Michigan, and put 400
employees on furlough last year, as well as bankrupt electric
car battery maker A123, which laid off Michigan employees last
fall.
"Any consideration of expanding the RES should wait until
after 2015 and then we can evaluate it," he said, adding that
the state should focus ensuring stable baseload electricity
capacity from natural gas rather than renewables, which supplies
intermittent power.
Holyfield said the vote has less to do with not liking
renewable energy and more to do with protecting customers from
being locked into a law.
"One of the things that people don't understand is if you
have a law and its not working - you can fix it with the
governors' office.
"But if you want to change something in the constitution,
you will have to collect signatures."