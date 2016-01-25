INSIGHT-Plaintiffs' lawyers wary of taking on Flint water scandal

Jan 25 The water scandal in Flint, Michigan has
many of the ingredients for a mass, class-action lawsuit: danger
signs that may have been ignored, many thousands of potential
victims, the possibility of lifelong health problems, and the
alleged systemic failure of people in charge.
Even consumer activist Erin Brockovich, the main subject of
a 2000 movie named after her, has drawn attention to Flint's
plight on her Facebook page and in public appearances.
But big-name, national plaintiffs' firms have yet to jump
into the fray in Flint, which has a population of about 100,000.
What's holding them back, several lawyers said, is not the
facts or the victims, but the prospective targets: The State of
Michigan, the city of Flint, and officials at various levels of
government. Special legal protections make it difficult to hold
governments liable for damages, they said.
Federal and state governments and employees engaged in their
official duties are shielded from most private lawsuits by a
legal doctrine known as sovereign immunity. The doctrine,
enshrined in the laws of many countries, stems from the
centuries-old principle that the government itself cannot commit
a legal wrong, though exceptions have evolved.
While cities in the U.S. are not technically considered to
have sovereign status, they are similarly protected by state and
federal laws.
As of Friday, only a few lawsuits had been filed in the wake
of the crisis that began when the city began in April 2014 to
use river water, which was more corrosive than its previous
supply source and caused lead to leach from aging pipes into the
water that people drank and washed in.
Those suits were filed against the state, city, and various
state employees by a group of Michigan lawyers who are pushing
relatively novel theories designed to circumvent immunity. The
financially troubled city was governed by a state-appointed
emergency manager at the time of the change to the river water.
A spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette
declined to comment on the lawsuits. The Flint City Attorney's
Office did not return calls seeking comment.
The legal scene couldn't be more different in Southern
California, where several big, national law firms are behind
some of more than 25 suits filed over a disastrous natural gas
leak near Los Angeles that has forced thousands of residents
from their homes since October.
The targets of those suits are the utility Southern
California Gas Co and its parent company Sempra Energy,
the non-government operators of the leaking gas storage
facility. A state court in Los Angeles is currently considering
a motion to coordinate the cases.
"THEY POISONED KIDS"
Frank Petosa, head of complex environmental litigation at
Florida's Morgan & Morgan, which is representing residents in
the California case in multiple lawsuits, said the firm decided
against litigating in Flint for now.
"The concern is the sovereign immunity," Petosa said.
Robin Greenwald of New York plaintiffs' firm Weitz &
Luxenberg, which is also representing plaintiffs in California,
agreed that immunity was an obstacle in Flint. But she did not
rule out getting involved in some way.
"I really believe there must be something to do here," she
said. "There must be an opportunity for that community to be
compensated. They poisoned kids."
Tests have shown an alarming rise in the levels of lead in
the blood of children from the city.
The crisis has led to the resignations of several officials,
federal and state investigations, and widespread concerns that a
potential health crisis in a largely poor, majority
African-American city had been ignored. Officials had insisted
the water was safe for many months despite concerns expressed by
residents and activists after the change in the source of the
supply.
Sovereign immunity does not apply if the government or an
employee infringes on the U.S. constitution, as in, for example,
cases where police have allegedly violated someone's civil
rights. It also may not apply if the plaintiff can show there
was gross negligence. Michigan law, however, shields the state's
topmost officials - including the governor, agency heads and
Flint's emergency manager - even in cases of gross negligence.
There are other exceptions to immunity, such as injuries
involving government-owned vehicles or buildings, but they are
typically spelled out in state and federal laws and not
applicable to the water crisis, lawyers said.
Undaunted by the high bar, a coalition of Michigan lawyers
is pursuing creative arguments on behalf of what one of them,
William Goodman of Detroit's Goodman & Hurwitz, said could be as
many as 30,000 to 90,000 residents.
"We're zigging and zagging around government immunity," said
another of the lawyers, Michael Pitt, of Royal Oak, Michigan's
Pitt McGehee Palmer & Rivers.
STATE-CREATED DANGER
One of the Flint lawsuits, filed in November against the
state and local governments and various officials in U.S.
district court in Ann Arbor, makes a federal constitutional
argument. It contends that the decision to switch the water
source denied residents their civil rights to bodily integrity
and to be free from state-created danger. The state's response
is due next month.
Pitt said he was aware of no federal appeals court that had
addressed such claims in a comparable situation, but a similar
suit over asbestos in public housing is currently pending in a
Philadelphia trial court.
The Flint lawyers announced two other lawsuits this month.
One, filed in the Michigan Court of Claims against the governor
and state agencies, alleges state constitutional violations. The
other, filed in Genesee County Circuit Court, targets
lower-level officials who are not protected by Michigan's
immunity laws if they are shown to have acted with gross
negligence.
In all three cases, the plaintiffs are seeking damages for
alleged health problems from the water. In the federal case,
they also are seeking punitive damages, which are barred in
Michigan state courts.
"We're going to continue to fight until we get what we
need," said former Flint City Attorney Trachelle Young, one of
the lawyers in the group.
Jean Eggen, a professor at Delaware Law School specializing
in environmental law, said all the Flint lawyers' legal
arguments would be challenging but maybe not impossible. In her
view a "forward-thinking" judge might be open to the
constitutional arguments.
But Peter Hsiao, the Los Angeles-based head of the
environment practice at global law firm Morrison & Foerster, who
has represented California agencies and municipalities against
environmental lawsuits seeking to circumvent sovereign immunity,
said those cases were all dismissed by judges before trial.
"I think in Flint they'll have the same difficulties," Hsiao
said.
