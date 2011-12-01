UPDATE 3-Thirteen charged in US microcap kickback cases

* Filing describes undercover FBI sting near Boston
* SEC suspends trading of seven microcap companies
* Fake hedge fund office wanted real cash
By Ross Kerber
Dec 1 The office was supposed to belong to a
corrupt hedge fund representative looking for kickbacks from
small companies in which the fund would invest.
But the scam was actually on the companies themselves. The
office, set up in a suburb of Boston, turned out to be that of
an undercover agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On Thursday the FBI, the Justice Department and the
Securities and Exchange Commission brought charges against 13
individuals they said they caught using kickbacks in the
loosely regulated world of microcap stocks. The SEC also
suspended trading in seven companies whose executives it said
were involved in the matter.
The charges were the latest to involve thinly traded
securities and arose from stings similar those employed last
year in South Florida. They come as regulators in Washington
weigh whether to loosen controls on small-company stocks.
According to a filing in U.S. District Court in Boston the
undercover agent pretended to represent "a major hedge fund,"
though it was not clear if the agent ever identified an actual
fund by name. The fund supposedly was based in New York,
officials said at another point.
LOOKING FOR 50 PERCENT
The idea was to take advantage of the relatively loose
controls on small-cap stocks. In an affidavit filed with its
cases, the FBI said that in return for agreeing to invest up to
$5 million of the fund's money in the microcap companies, the
undercover agent usually arranged to be secretly repaid a 50
percent kickback, supposedly without the knowledge of the fund.
In some cases the payments were disguised as part of a bogus
consulting arrangement with a shell corporation.
Victims would include regular shareholders of the
companies, who would not know about the transaction or the bad
deal for the company. When the chief executive of ZipGlobal
Holdings Inc of Hingham, Massachusetts struck one of
these deals in late 2010, for instance, the company's filings
for the period made no mention of the secret payments, the SEC
said.
"Executives who engage in this kind of fraud are just
selling out their own investors," said David Bergers, director
of the SEC's Boston office, speaking on a conference call with
journalists this afternoon.
"Microcap stocks are a sector of the market particularly
prone to fraud and abuse," he said.
An attorney for ZipGlobal did not immediately return a
message. Among the other defendants were two people the FBI
identified as "finders," who allegedly introduced executives
from the microcap companies to the undercover agent in return
for a share of the kickbacks.
The FBI affidavit identified two "finders," Kelly
Black-White, of Mesa, Arizona, and James Prange, of Greenbush,
Wisconsin, both of whom it said are in the business of finding
capital for emerging companies. Both were charged with wire
fraud.
Prange did not return a message. An attorney for
Black-White, Steven Fuller in Boston, said, "She is looking
forward to defending against the charges. She maintains her
innocence." He added that Black-White's work relates to
marketing and that "she's not a stock promoter."
In addition the Justice Department brought charges
including mail and wire fraud against 11 other people including
corporate officers and lawyers the department said were
involved in the scheme. Four company executives in the group
also face separate securities fraud charges by the SEC.
Eight people were arrested, four will be surrendering, and
one person remained at large, U.S. officials said on the
conference call.
TENSIONS OVER CAPITAL RAISING
The investigations come as Democrats and Republicans are
making a rare bipartisan effort in Congress to make it easier
for small companies to raise funds without encouraging fraud.
The latest allegations may give new weight to warnings by
academics and regulators that investor shields are critical to
healthy securities markets.
Trading was halted in seven companies with executives tied
to the cases. In addition to ZipGlobal, they included First
Global Financial Corp of Las Vegas; Augrid Global
Holdings Corp of Houston; Comcam International Inc of Pennsylvania; MicroHoldings US Inc of
Washington; Outfront Companies of Florida; and Symbollon
Pharmaceuticals Inc of Massachusetts.