UPDATE 1-Microchip cuts Q2 outlook on soft demand

Oct 13 Microchip Technology Inc forecast disappointing July-September results, saying its business did not pick up towards the end of the quarter as it had hoped, as a weak economy squeezes demand in the chipmaking industry.

The company, which makes chip products used for a range of embedded control applications, expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of 45-47 cents a share on sales of $340.6 million.

On Aug. 4, the company had forecast adjusted earnings of 50-54 cents a share, on sales of $352.0-370.8 million.

Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of 52 cents a share, on revenue of $362 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We experienced incrementally stronger headwinds and saw no seasonal Christmas build, which in turn adversely impacted all of our product lines and sales channels," Microchip Chief Executive Steve Sanghi said in a statement.

The company, expected to report second quarter results on Nov. 3, said its two facilities in Thailand, located almost 50 miles east of Bangkok, are running normally and meeting customer demand for its products.

Floods that have covered a third of Thailand and have forced the closure of scores of factories in the country and have impacted operations at a number of companies including U.S. chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp and Microsemi Corp .

Chandler, Arizona-based Microchip's shares were down 2 percent at $34.71 in extended trade. They had closed at $35.31 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)