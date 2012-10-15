版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Microchip Technology shares down 3 pct after the bell following guidance

NEW YORK Oct 15 Microchip Technology Inc : * Shares were down 3 percent after the bell following the release of its guidance.

