Nov 18 Microedge LLC: * Microedge LLC says Nimsger is assuming the role previously held by Preston Mckenzie, who has transitioned into the role of chairman * Kristin Nimsger appointed ceo of Microedge, LLC * Microedge LLC says most recently, Nimsger was the managing director, GM and head of the practice technology and services business at Thomson Reuters