Microgen wins Co-op Bank systems upgrade deal

LONDON Oct 19 British software firm Microgen
and U.S.-based partner Teradata Corp have won a
contract to improve credit risk systems at Co-operative Banking
Group, beating off competition from their bigger U.S. rival
Oracle .
Microgen said the upgrade would enable the Co-op, which has
about 7 million customers, to manage risk at a customer account
balance level by bringing credit risk onto the same platform as
its accounting data.
"Organisations are looking to improve the way they manage
their business, and also regulatory change is driving it as
well," Chief Executive David Sherriff told Reuters.
The contract, the value of which was not disclosed, is its
first with Teradata in retail banking, he said.
Teradata's UK and Ireland business development director
Kevin Long said the solution was effective because it kept data
at a granular level rather than aggregating it.
"The Co-op was changing its core banking systems, so it took
a fresh look at its finance and general ledger and said there is
work we need to do in credit risk," he said.
Microgen's software processes large volumes of transactions
and data at high speed for customers such as investment banks
and suppliers of music and video downloads, while Teradata
supplies analytic data solutions.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Paul Hoskins)