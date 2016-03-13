India's Micromax, once a rising star, struggles

* India is world's fastest-growing smartphone market
MUMBAI, March 13 A year ago, Micromax vaulted
past Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to become India's
leading smartphone brand. Today, its market share has nearly
halved, several top executives have resigned, and the company is
looking for growth outside India.
In Micromax's slide to second place is a tale of the promise
and peril of India's booming but hyper-competitive smartphone
industry.
India is the world's fastest-growing smartphone market.
Shipments of smartphones jumped 29 percent to 103 million units
last year.
Rapid growth has helped nurture a crop of local brands, led
by Micromax, that outsourced production to Chinese
manufacturers. Now, as Samsung rolls out more affordable phones,
the same Chinese factories are entering the Indian market with
their own brands, depressing prices and forcing Indian mobile
makers to rethink their strategies.
"What the Indian brands did to the global brands two years
ago, Chinese phone makers are doing the same to Indian brands
now, and over the next year we see tremendous competition for
Micromax and other Indian smartphone makers," said Tarun Pathak,
analyst at Counterpoint Research in New Delhi.
MANAGEMENT TENSIONS
Micromax, which was founded in New Delhi by four partners in
2000 but only began selling mobile phones in 2008, built its
market share by working with Chinese manufacturers such as
Coolpad, Gionee and Oppo to offer affordable phones quickly. In
2015, it launched more than 40 new models.
In 2014, the founders brought in outside managers to lead
the company at a time when Micromax was challenging Samsung to
become the largest mobile phone maker in India.
But tensions arose soon after between founders and the newly
hired executives, six former executives told Reuters. These
conflicts undermined Micromax's attempts to raise funds for
expansion, say former executives. Last May, Alibaba walked away
from a mooted $1.2 billion purchase of a 20 percent stake,
citing a lack of clarity on growth plans, according to one
executive involved in the discussion. Micromax co-founder Vikas
Jain said in an interview with Reuters this week that the
company and Alibaba disagreed on a future roadmap.
Alibaba declined to comment.
Former executives said the lack of fresh funding undermined
a proposal by the new executives to move Micromax's research and
design operations, which had previously been outsourced,
in-house. The move was intended to help Micromax differentiate
itself from generic Android clones.
"We hired about 80-90 people in Bangalore to do in-house
software and design, but with no money from the investors and
little interest from the founders, that team fizzled away and
that office has been partially shut down now," said a former
executive.
After Alibaba walked away, Micromax struggled to attract
other investors who would have been key to Micromax's plan to
invest in software R&D and hardware design. The company was
forced to scale down the in-house R&D project, a top executive
involved in the fundraising plan said.
At least five senior executives have resigned since
November. The latest was Vineet Taneja, chief executive since
2014, who quit last week.
"THE WHOLE INDUSTRY IS SUFFERING"
Meanwhile, Chinese handset makers, including Coolpad and
Oppo, to which Micromax outsources its manufacturing, were
sharpening their focus on India. Samsung, too, began to
introduce more affordable models there.
In 2015, Chinese brands doubled their market share to 18
percent, according to Counterpoint Research, taking away
business from Indian budget phone makers such as Micromax,
Intex, Lava and Karbonn. Indian brands' market share fell from
48 to 43 percent last year.
"Right now the whole industry is suffering because of the
Chinese phones," Jain told Reuters. "We have seen large
write-downs happening on inventory in China, and that inventory
is being passed on to India at a markdown."
Chinese phone makers including LeEco, Xiaomi and Lenovo have
also partnered with e-commerce companies including Amazon India
and Flipkart to sell phones directly to consumers, saving on
distribution and sales and reaching new online shoppers
directly.
In the final quarter of 2015, Micromax's shipments fell by
12.1 percent, against growth of 15.4 percent for the sector,
according to industry tracker IDC. Micromax's share of the
smartphone market fell to 13 percent in the fourth quarter from
22 percent at its peak in 2014, according to IDC.
Micromax, which is privately held and does not disclose
financial information, maintains it is profitable. Founders
Jain, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Agarwal and Sumeet Arora still
control about 80 percent of the company. They have raised nearly
$90 million from investors in the last five years.
Facing competition from both Samsung and inexpensive Chinese
phones, Micromax plans to increase production in India. Jain
said that the company plans to double local manufacturing output
from 1.5 million units to about 3 million units a month over the
next six to 12 months.
Already a top-10 brand in Russia, Micromax is seeking a
partner to help it expand further outside India and diversify
into televisions and tablets.
"Micromax needs to diversify geographically and also needs
to diversify product lines," said Neil Mawston, executive
director of the global wireless practice at London-based
research consultancy Strategy Analytics. How well it manages
that diversification, Mawston says, will be key.
