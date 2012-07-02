版本:
Micron to buy Elpida Memory for $750 mln

July 2 Micron Technology Inc will buy failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc for about $750 million in cash.

Under the agreement, Micron will also pay Elpida's creditors about $1.75 billion in future annual installments through 2019, the companies said in a statement.

