Employees, leaders honor late Micron CEO

BOISE, Idaho Feb 23 Thousands of Micron
Technology employees, industry figures and community
leaders paid tribute to the chipmaker's late CEO, Steve
Appleton, at a memorial in Boise on Thursday.
Appleton - a three-decade industry veteran, an avid flyer
and a racing enthusiast who performed stunts at airshows - died
after the small plane he was piloting crashed at an airport in
Boise on Feb. 3.
His death stunned the tightly knit semiconductor industry in
the city of about 200,000, where he was a prominent figure.
"He was CEO, but on our level. We always called him by his
first name," said Bentley Cleverly, 26, a manufacturing
technician. "You can tell there has been a big change" since his
death, she added. "People are really missing him."
New Micron CEO Mark Durcan, Semiconductor Industry
Association head Brian Toohey and Idaho governor C.L. Otter were
among those who listened to the eulogies about Appleton at Taco
Bell Arena, bedecked with white and red roses.
Micron, the only remaining U.S. memory chipmaker, is
struggling to cope with depressed prices and flagging computer
demand in an era of Apple iPads and smartphones.