公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一

Micron to invest more than $3.8 bln in Elpida factories -Jiji

TOKYO May 7 U.S.-based Micron Technology will invest more than 300 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in Elpida Memory Inc's factories in the next five years, the Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Micron, which won the right to negotiate exclusively to buy bankrupt Elpida, will invest in three factories in Japan and Taiwan, Jiji said.

