UPDATE 9-Micron CEO dies in plane crash, industry stunned

* Appleton was named CEO in 1994, chairman in 2007
* 51-year-old was a pilot and car racer
* Death seen as major loss to U.S. chip industry
* Shares fall 6 pct on reopening in after hours trade
By Jill Kuraitis and Noel Randewich
BOISE, Idaho/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 - Micron Technology
Inc Chief Executive and Chairman Steve Appleton died in a
small plane crash on Friday, a major loss for a U.S. memory
chipmaker already struggling with sluggish computer sales and
declining prices.
The 51-year-old Appleton, a three-decade industry veteran
who performed stunts at airshows, died after the small plane he
was piloting crashed at an airport in Boise, Idaho, where the
chipmaker is headquartered.
His death stunned the tight-knit semiconductor industry.
Appleton was a prominent figure in Boise, a city of 200,000 in
the western United States, and a member of the Idaho Business
Council.
President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Durcan, who was
due to retire in August, will take up the CEO's responsibilities
until the company's board can appoint a permanent successor.
Directors will meet over the weekend, Micron said in a
statement.
Shares in Micron, halted prior to the announcement, resumed
trade after the regular market close and promptly slid 6
percent.
"Steve was a high-energy, never-give-up type of
inspirational leader of the company. The entire industry will
miss Steve's energy," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Kevin
Cassidy. "That said, Micron has a deep bench of managers that
shared Steve's vision."
The accident happened while Appleton flew an experimental
Lancair single-engine airplane, Boise Airport spokeswoman Patti
Miller told Reuters. Lancair sells kits to build high-end
planes.
After taking off and reaching an altitude of about 200 feet,
Appleton radioed that he had a problem and needed to turn
around, Boise police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower told reporters.
The aircraft rolled left, then plummeted to the ground,
where it crashed, causing a large fire and leaving a twisted,
black wreckage.
Appleton, a California native, joined Micron to work a night
shift right after graduating from Boise State University in
1983. His subsequent meteoric ascent led to his becoming the
youngest CEO on the Fortune 500 at the age of 34, in 1994.
He resigned in 1996, amid speculation about a boardroom
power struggle, only to return nine days later after the board
asked him to reconsider.
Appleton, a noted sports enthusiast who also scuba-dived,
surfed and raced offroad cars and motorcycles, received the
prestigious Robert Noyce award - the industry's highest honor -
from the Semiconductor Industry Association in 2011.
The award, named after Intel Corp cofounder Robert
Noyce, is conferred on those who have made major contributions
to the chip industry.
Employees at Micron's sprawling headquarters and plant,
where several flags flew at half mast, were visibly upset while
others stuck to routine.
"I was in a meeting, which proceeded normally, but at the
end when it broke up it was nothing but sad talk about Steve."
said employee Mike Peterson. "I know he liked airplanes so if he
was going to go I guess this was fitting."
Co-worker Melanie Wood said: "Someone told me over my
cubicle and then I read the email and we all didn't believe it
at first. He's so young, you don't expect something like this."
A BIG LOSS
"Steve was a visionary and a true leader in our industry. He
will be deeply missed by the entire semiconductor community and
our prayers and thoughts are with his family," Brian Toohey,
President of the Semiconductor Industry Association, said in a
statement.
Micron makes memory chips used in personal computers,
smartphones and tablets and competes against Asian rivals Hynix
Semiconductor Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Toshiba Corp.
Memory chip makers are struggling as falling prices and huge
investments to stay competitive saddle them with massive losses.
Micron is the last remaining U.S. producer of memory chips.
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter said Appleton was sensitive to how
job cuts by Micron in recent years affected the community.
"He called me and told me about the layoffs coming up and
explained how the business-end of chip technology would develop
and that Micron would come out strong on the other end. And it
happened exactly the way he said it would," Bieter told
reporters.
The company announced just last week that Durcan would
retire in August, but Appleton's death raised questions about
whether he might stay on.
Seen as Micron's even-keeled top technologist, Durcan has
taken on a greater role running the chipmaker day-to-day in the
past few years, while larger-than-life Appleton has focused more
on strategy.
The loss of Micron's dealmaker could waylay a possible
acquisition of troubled Japanese rival Elpida Memory.
Saddled with millions of dollars in operating losses and major
upcoming debt payments, Elpida may be in talks to be bought by
Micron or reach some kind of partnership, media recently
speculated.
RISKY LIFESTYLES
Appleton's death raises questions about whether some
CEOs' daredevil lifestyles are too risky for shareholders.
British tycoon Richard Branson has tried to circle the
world in hot air balloon and in 1985 had to be rescued after
capsizing a sailboat. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison races
sailboats and also flies planes.
Micron's recent regulatory filings make no mention of a
"key man" life insurance policy on Appleton, nor do they
specifically mention directors' and officers' insurance that
would cover him.
A senior executive at a national insurance brokerage
said it is entirely possible to get directors' and officers'
insurance on someone like a CEO who flies his own planes, but
added that Appleton's death could still cause legal headaches
for the board.
"D&O really is about, at its core, for a public
company, whether or not the company is susceptible to litigation
by shareholders," said the broker, speaking anonymously because
of the sensitivity of the matter.
The broker said Micron's board would have an obligation
to have a contingency plan in place, particularly given
Appleton's risky lifestyle, and that the degree to which the
company might face legal questions depends a great deal on what
Micron's stock does on Monday.
"If trading opens substantially lower it could be the
case that a plaintiffs' attorney or two or three will start to
conduct an investigation," the broker said.
Trading in Micron shares was halted on Friday morning
pending the company's announcement. The shares were down at
$7.48 in extended trading, from a last quote of $7.95 on the
Nasdaq, before the halt.