Micron appoints Durcan CEO after Appleton's death

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 4 Memory chipmaker
Micron Technology's board appointed company
veteran Mark Durcan as chief executive a day after longtime
Chairman and CEO Steve Appleton was killed in a plane crash.
Hours after Appleton's death on Friday morning, Micron's
board named Durcan, the president and chief operating officer,
as temporary CEO and analysts speculated he could be asked to
stay on full- time.
The 51-year-old Appleton, a three-decade industry veteran
who performed stunts at airshows, died after the small plane he
was piloting crashed at an airport in Boise, Idaho, where the
chipmaker is headquartered.
His death was a major loss to the company, already
struggling with sluggish computer sales and declining prices.
The quick appointment of Durcan, 51, as permanent CEO came
just a week after the company announced he would retire in
August.
Durcan joined Micron in 1984 and served as chief technology
officer before becoming chief operating officer in 2007.
Seen as Micron's even-keeled top technologist, Durcan has
taken on a greater role running the chipmaker day-to-day in the
past few years, while larger-than-life Appleton focused more on
strategy.
Micron's board of directors also named director Robert Switz
the new chairman of the board. Switz was formerly CEO of ADC
Telecommunications.
"We are fortunate to be able to appoint someone with Mark's
operations and technical leadership experience to serve as the
company's CEO," said Switz. "Mark has been instrumental in
Micron's success in his role as President and COO and has
garnered the respect of the company, his team members and the
industry at large."
The loss of Micron's top dealmaker could waylay a possible
acquisition of troubled Japanese rival Elpida Memory.
Saddled with millions of dollars in operating losses and major
upcoming debt payments, Elpida may be in talks to be bought by
Micron or reach some kind of partnership, media recently
speculated.