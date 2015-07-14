Micron attracted large options bets ahead of deal news

| NEW YORK, July 14
NEW YORK, July 14 Micron Technology Inc
attracted large options bets days ahead of reports that China's
state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd is preparing a $23 billion
bid for the U.S. memory chip maker.
Micron's shares jumped as much as 13 percent to $19.84 on
Tuesday, on reports that the Chinese technology conglomerate is
prepared to bid $21 per share for Micron. A Micron spokesman
said it had not received an offer.
The sharp rally in the shares comes after a days-long slide
in the stock after the company gave a dismal sales outlook in
late June. The shares fell to a twenty-month low of $17.14 on
July 9.
The stock's options, however, have attracted bullish bets
over the last two weeks - including calls betting the shares
will rise above $19 by Aug. 21, said Fred Ruffy, options
strategist at WhatsTrading.com.
Open interest in the August $19 calls has ballooned to
nearly 100,000 contracts, from a bit more than 4,000 contracts
on July 2, making it the biggest block of open interest in
Micron's near-term options.
While the trade appears to be aggressive, given that
Micron's options are usually quite heavily traded, they do not
necessarily appear suspicious, strategists said.
"After the huge drop in the stock on earnings, many
investors have been buying calls in anticipation of a rebound,
not specifically expecting this deal," said Pravit
Chintawongvanich, derivatives strategist at Macro Risk Advisors
in New York.
The large trades in the August options also appear to be
tied to a trade in Micron shares.
"The buyer of those calls appears to have sold some stock
simultaneously and probably took a bet on sustained high level
of volatility," said Anshul Agarwal, equity derivative
strategist at Bay Crest Partners in New York.
If so, the trade might not have been betting on a big
directional move in the shares, but simply banking on increased
volatility.
Options activity has been known to spike before the public
announcement of deals and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has in the past announced enforcement action for
alleged insider trading involving options trading.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which oversees
securities firms, and the SEC declined to comment on Micron's
options activity.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Bernard Orr)