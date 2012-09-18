Micron hires senior mobile executive from Nvidia

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Chipmaker Micron
has hired a former senior executive from Nvidia to
manage its expansion of memory chips for tablets and
smartphones.
Michael Rayfield, who left Nvidia last month, will be
Micron's vice president, Wireless Solutions Group, in charge of
DRAM and NAND flash chips for mobile devices, said Boise,
Idaho-based Micron in a statement.
Rayfield was heavily involved in Nvidia's ongoing expansion
from its core PC graphics chip business into mobile devices with
its Tegra processors.
With PC sales barely growing, Micron, Samsung Electronics
and other memory chipmakers are focusing more on
chips for tablets and smartphones.
For the first time since the 1980s, personal computers no
longer account for the majority of demand for DRAM memory chips,
data released last week by market research firm IHS iSuppli
showed.