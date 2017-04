Jan 7 Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc posted a first-quarter net profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by a strong recovery in chip prices.

The company reported a net profit of $358 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 28, compared with a loss of $275 million, or 27 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 120 percent to $4.04 billion.