公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Micron 4th-qtr loss widens as sales fall

Sept 27 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc posted a bigger loss and lower sales for the fourth quarter.

The company reported a net loss of $243 million, or $0.24 per share, its fifth straight quarterly loss.

It had a loss of $135 million, or $0.14 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $2 billion from $2.1 billion a year ago.

