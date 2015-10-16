Chipmaker Micron's CEO to take voluntary 50 pct pay cut

BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan will take a voluntary 50 percent cut in his base salary, amid cost-cutting at the memory chipmaker.
The cut, which is temporary, reduced Durcan's annual base salary to $525,000, effective Oct. 18, the company said in a filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1OJwJDx)
Micron, which makes both dynamic random access and NAND flash memory chips, has struggled with weak demand for its chips used in computers.
China's state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, a technology conglomerate, has been pursuing Micron, according to media reports. It has offered $23 billion for Micron, but the plan has been clouded by U.S. security concerns.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.