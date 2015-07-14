Political ties could prove double-edged sword for Chinese chipmaker

| BEIJING, July 14
BEIJING, July 14 When Intel CEO Brian
Krzanich flew into Beijing last October to tie down an
investment in Tsinghua Unigroup, a Chinese chip maker, Unigroup
CEO Zhao Weiguo whisked him into a meeting at China's Ministry
of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), where a vice
minister blessed the deal.
On Tuesday, following reports that Unigroup was preparing to
launch the biggest Chinese takeover bid of a U.S. company,
Zhao could not be reached for comment. He was
again conferring with MIIT officials.
As Zhao prepares an audacious $23 billion bid for
Idaho-based chipmaker Micron Technology, the close ties
to Chinese policymakers that helped propel Unigroup's swift rise
may now be coming back to haunt it.
Over the past year, Unigroup has cemented its role as
China's annointed technology champion, buying two semiconductor
firms and Hewlett-Packard's server business - two sectors deemed
strategic priorities by China's economic planners. It has also
received more than $6 billion in government-backed loans to
carry out research.
Along the way, Unigroup has flexed its political muscle on
at least two occasions, brushing aside other bidders that had
received approval from China's powerful National Development and
Reform Commission to make cross-border acquisitions.
China's leaders, aware that the country's annual
semiconductor imports are worth more than its petroleum imports,
have stressed cultivating a domestic chip industry.
But analysts say the biggest hurdle to Unigroup successfully
acquiring Micron, the only remaining major U.S. maker of DRAM
memory, will be political objections on Capitol Hill at a time
when the United States and China trade accusations over hacking
and other tech-related disputes.
The deal would require approval from the Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States, a process often fraught
with politics.
" operates as a commercial businessman, but what he's
done is align himself with Chinese national strategy," said
Vincent Gu, a veteran semiconductor analyst at iSupply who said
there is a "near zero" chance of a deal going through.
POLITICAL ELITE
Unigroup's influence reflects Tsinghua University's
decades-old status as a nexus of elite politics and leading
scientific research. The school is considered more closely
affiliated with the Communist Party than Peking University,
known more as a liberal hotbed focused on the humanities.
Tsinghua, which counts former and current presidents Hu
Jintao and Xi Jinping among its graduates, founded Unigroup two
decades ago as a way to help bring its science faculty's
research to market.
Unigroup's parent company, Tsinghua Holdings,
was at one point steered by Hu's son, Hu Haifeng, while the
father served as China's paramount leader.
Although Zhao, the CEO, told the Wall Street Journal in an
April interview that he is not a "white glove" - a front - for
government interests, personal relationships between Unigroup
and national leaders run deep.
Just last week, vice premier Liu Yandong, another Tsinghua
alumna and longtime political ally of Hu Jintao, paid an
undisclosed visit to the facilities of a Unigroup subsidiary
chipmaker in the eastern city of Tianjin, according to a person
with knowledge of the matter.
A Unigroup spokesman declined to comment for this article.
A Micron deal could be particularly sensitive given the
recent U.S.-China history involving chips.
China issued Qualcomm Inc a record $975 million
fine this year for anti-monopolistic behaviour.
In February, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a
note saying it blocked Intel's application to export chips for
several Chinese supercomputers, including the Tianhe-2, on
grounds they were being used for nuclear weapon research.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)