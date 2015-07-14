UPDATE 4-China's Tsinghua prepares $23 bln bid for U.S. chip maker Micron - sources

* Chinese firm prepares to bid $21 per share for Micron
* Micron says no offer has been received
* Deal would face close regulatory scrutiny in U.S.
* Major consolidation underway in chip business
BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO, July 14 China's
state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd is preparing a $23 billion
bid for U.S. memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc, in
what would be the biggest Chinese takeover of a U.S. company,
people familiar with the matter said.
The technology conglomerate is prepared to bid $21 per share
for Micron, a 19.3 percent premium to the stock's close on
Monday. The offer could come as early as Wednesday, a person
close to Tsinghua told Reuters, although a Micron spokesman said
it had not received an offer.
A successful bid would consolidate Tsinghua Unigroup's
position as a champion for China's technology development,
after it struck deals and research partnerships with
international firms in the semiconductor industry.
The company is controlled by Tsinghua University in Beijing,
which counts President Xi Jinping among its alumni, and is
backed by China's central government.
China has attached strategic importance to the development
of domestic semiconductor, server and networking equipment
industries amid fears of foreign cyberspying.
But any foreign takeover of Idaho-based Micron - the last
major U.S.-based manufacturer of DRAM chips used in personal
computers - would likely have to pass a review by the Committee
on Foreign Investment in the United States, which looks at the
national security implications of such deals.
Vincent Gu, a Shanghai-based analyst at iSupply, said the
chances of the U.S. government approving the deal would be "next
to zero" given the political hurdles. "It's difficult to
purchase the critical technology. China should stay firmly
grounded and persevere with researching the technology itself,"
Gu said.
GREAT LEAP
Micron makes both dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips
and NAND memory chips for storing music, pictures and other data
on smartphones, cameras and other mobile devices.
Acquiring Micron's cutting-edge memory manufacturing
technology would be a major advance for China's modest but
improving chip industry headed by Tsinghua Unigroup.
With roots as a private equity fund, Tsinghua Unigroup
transformed into a serious semiconductor player after it bought
Chinese chipmakers RDA Microelectronics and Spreadtrum in deals
totalling $1.6 billion last year. When Tsinghua Unigroup
received a $1.5 billion investment from Intel Corp in
October, the two sides pledged to cooperate on research and
further Chinese technology.
The Wall Street Journal first reported early on Tuesday that
Tsinghua Unigroup was prepared to submit a bid, citing people
familiar with the matter.
CHIP CONSOLIDATION
None of the world's top memory chip manufacturers are based
in China, although South Korea's SK Hynix has a
plant in Wuxi and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the
global market leader also from South Korea, last year began
full-scale production at a new NAND chip factory in Xi'an.
Micron has manufacturing plants and a sales office in
Taiwan, and indirectly holds a 20 percent stake in Inotera
Memories Inc, a joint venture with Nanya Technology
Corp. If Micron became a Chinese-owned company,
Taiwanese rules would require it to re-submit its investment
application for review.
The memory business in recent years has seen rapid
consolidation. In May, Hewlett-Packard Co sold a
controlling 51 percent stake in its China-based data-networking
business to Tsinghua Unigroup for at least $2.3 billion, forming
a partnership designed to create a Chinese technology
powerhouse.
Last year Intel acquired a stake in two mobile chipmakers
through another deal with Tsinghua Unigroup, which owns the
companies.
A Micron deal could also face scrutiny from China's National
Development and Reform Commission, which must approve outbound
investments worth more than $2 billion or those in sensitive
industries.
Billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn said in an
investor letter on Monday that Micron would be worth more than
Netflix Inc within the next few years. Netflix was
worth $42.9 billion at Monday's close.
