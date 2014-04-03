UPDATE 3-Micron posts second-quarter profit, says outlook favorable

(Adds comment from executive, details on outlook)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 Memory chip maker Micron
Technology Inc posted better-than-expected fiscal
second-quarter results and said the outlook for the memory
industry is favorable as it switches production lines to make
NAND chips used in smartphones and tablets from making DRAM
chips for personal computers.
Prices for DRAM chips made by Micron, Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix have bounced back from a
deep memory chip price slump in 2012 that led some chipmakers to
throttle back production.
"They're executing pretty well in an improved memory
market," said Pacific Crest analyst Monika Garg. "DRAM was much
better than expectations. On the NAND side they're facing a
slightly higher average selling price decline but I think that's
expected."
The Boise, Idaho company said that in the current quarter,
average selling prices for its DRAM and NAND chips would likely
decline by a low single-digit percentage.
Micron's stock has surged over 160 percent in the past 12
months, helped by the recovery in memory chip prices as well as
news in November that David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight
Capital had invested in the company.
Micron's quarterly results include bankrupt Japanese DRAM
maker Elpida Memory, which the U.S. chipmaker acquired in July
2013 in a bid to improve economies of scale.
Micron believes that reducing the number of players
competing in the memory chip industry will put an end to extreme
price volatility that in difficult years has left the company
reporting losses and driven smaller competitors out of business.
"The industry is mature enough that people don't want to
lose money anymore. There's just not any irrational money coming
in to add supply and bring the whole industry down," Micron
President Mark Adams told Reuters. "The parties who may be
interested have been burnt pretty badly."
Declining sales of personal computers have hurt demand for
DRAM chips. In response, Micron has been focusing more on
specialized DRAM for smartphones and tablets, as well as
converting DRAM production lines to make NAND chips used to
store data like music and photos on mobile devices.
NAND chips have also been making inroads into data centers
and high-end laptops, where they can replace traditional hard
disk drives and enable "instant on" performance similar to
tablets.
In the short term, Micron is more optimistic about for DRAM
chips than NAND chips due to imbalances between supply and
demand, Adams said. But in the long-term, NAND chips have more
growth potential, he said.
Micron on Thursday reported a net profit of $731 million, or
61 cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 27, compared with
a loss of $286 million, or 28 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Micron earned 85 cents per share, better
than the 76 cents expected by analysts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 98 percent to $4.11 billion. Analysts an
average expected revenue of $3.985 billion.
Shares of Micron were up 0.3 percent in extended trade after
closing down 1.44 percent at $24.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernard Orr)