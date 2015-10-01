Chipmaker Micron's profit falls 59 percent

Oct 1 Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc reported a 59 percent fall in quarterly profit as demand stayed weak for its chips used in personal computers and a decline in selling prices.

Net income attributable to Micron fell to $471 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 3, from $1.15 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1ML4B0T)

Revenue fell 14.8 percent to $3.60 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)