Chipmaker Micron's profit falls 59 percent

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc reported a 59 percent fall in quarterly profit as demand stayed weak for its chips used in personal computers and a decline in selling prices.
Net income attributable to Micron fell to $471 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 3, from $1.15 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1ML4B0T)
Revenue fell 14.8 percent to $3.60 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.