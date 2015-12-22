Micron revenue falls 26.7 pct

Dec 22 Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc reported a 26.7 percent fall in quarterly net sales due to weak demand for chips used in personal computers and a decline in average selling prices.

Net income attributable to Micron fell to $206 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 3, from $1 billion, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $3.35 billion from $4.57 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)