UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Memory-chip maker Micron Technology Inc reported a 10.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, its smallest decline in four quarters, as pricing improves and the personal computer market shows signs of rebound.
The net loss attributable to company's shareholders was $170 million, or 16 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $471 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2dpsaFi)
The latest quarter included a $58 million charge related to a restructuring program the company announced in the third quarter.
Micron's net sales fell to $3.22 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 1, from $3.60 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
