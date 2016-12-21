Micron posts first revenue rise in seven quarters as pricing improves

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Memory-chip maker Micron Technology Inc reported its first rise in quarterly revenue in nearly two years, as a stabilizing PC market boosted chip demand and pricing.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $180 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 1, from $206 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2hUuv98)
The company's net sales rose 18.5 percent to $3.97 billion.
Prices of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in personal computers have been recovering as the PC market improves amid tighter supplies.
Micron, which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from DRAM chips, said last month it expected slowing industry supply growth for the next few quarters, while overall demand stayed healthy. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.