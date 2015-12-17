Japan's TDK says to buy Swiss Micronas Semiconductor for up to $215 mln

TOKYO Dec 17 Japan's TDK Corp said on Thursday it plans to acquire Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG for up to 214 million Swiss francs ($215 million).

TDK said it would offer 7.5 francs for each of the Swiss company's shares, and that Micronas' board had approved the plan. It expects the deal to be completed on or around Feb. 10 next year, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)