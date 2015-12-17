Japan's TDK says to buy Swiss Micronas Semiconductor for up to $215 mln

BRIEF-BB Biotech proposes dividend of CHF 2.75 per share
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
TOKYO Dec 17 Japan's TDK Corp said on Thursday it plans to acquire Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG for up to 214 million Swiss francs ($215 million).
TDK said it would offer 7.5 francs for each of the Swiss company's shares, and that Micronas' board had approved the plan. It expects the deal to be completed on or around Feb. 10 next year, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.