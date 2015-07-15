McCain raises concerns about possible Chinese bid for US chip maker

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
WASHINGTON, July 15 Republican Senator John McCain on Wednesday raised concerns about the potential national security implications of a proposed bid by a China's Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd's to acquire U.S. chip maker Micron Technology, and called for a thorough U.S. review.
"I am concerned by the potential national security implications of a planned bid by a Chinese state-owned enterprise for Micron Technology, the last major American manufacturer of memory chips," the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee said in response to a query from Reuters.
"It is critical that any proposed takeover receive careful and thorough review by the Congress, the Department of Defense, and other U.S. government agencies," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.