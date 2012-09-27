版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Micron Technology shares up after hours

NEW YORK, Sept 27 Micron Technology Inc : * Shares up 1.4 percent after hours

