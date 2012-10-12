UPDATE 1-Micron sees Elpida deal closing despite challenge

By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 12 Micron Technology's chief
executive said he expects to complete an acquisition of failed
Japanese memory chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc. in the first half
of next year, despite opposition from a group of bondholders.
Micron agreed in early July to buy Elpida for about $750
million in cash and pay creditors a total of $1.75 billion in
annual installments through 2019.
However, a group of Elpida bondholders say Micron is
offering too little for the chipmaker.
A committee set up by a Japanese court to examine Elpida's
proposal, along with a proposal by the bondholders, is expected
to make a recommendation by Oct. 29, later than earlier
estimated.
"We Still expect to close this in the first half of 2013.
Exactly when that is, I can't say with a lot of precision
because I think really the key domino is -- when we get
regulatory approval from all the concerned countries," Micron
Chief Executive Mark Durcan said at an analysts event in Boise,
Idaho, where Micron is based.
The bondholder group, which says it holds about $1.2 billion
in Elpida bonds, has submitted a plan to the Tokyo court that
values the chipmaker at more than 300 billion yen, well above
Micron's offer.
The bondholders did not put forward an equity investor,
although they offered to lend Elpida 30 billion yen to help the
chipmaker restructure.
"When you think about who has the wherewithal to provide a
meaningful return to the secured creditors on a go-forward basis
it's the Micron offer," Durcan said. "The other offers out there
... really don't give much assurance that there will be anything
for anybody."