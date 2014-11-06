版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Micropole to implement Oracle Eloqua solution for UCPA

Nov 6 Micropole SA :

* Says it will implement the Oracle Eloqua solution, part of Oracle Marketing Cloud, for sporting association UCPA Source text: bit.ly/10yRVqt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
