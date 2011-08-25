UPDATE 1-Micros Systems Q4 tops Street

* Q4 adj EPS $0.58 vs est $0.49

Aug 25 Micros Systems Inc , which provides information systems to the hospitality industry, posted quarterly results ahead of market estimates, helped by double-digit revenue growth in its services business.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $41.5 million, or 50 cents a share, from $33.9 million, or 42 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents a share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $274.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 49 cents a share on revenue of $271.8 million.

Service revenue, which accounted for about 66 percent of the company's total revenue, grew 12 percent to $182 million.

Shares of the Columbia, Maryland-based company, which have lost 18 percent of their value over the last one month, were up 4 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $41.02 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)