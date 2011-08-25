UPDATE 1-Micros Systems Q4 tops Street

BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials shares open 12.9 pct above IPO price in debut
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Q4 adj EPS $0.58 vs est $0.49
* Q4 revenue $274.1 mln vs est $271.8 mln
* Shares up 4 pct in extended trade
Aug 25 Micros Systems Inc , which provides information systems to the hospitality industry, posted quarterly results ahead of market estimates, helped by double-digit revenue growth in its services business.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $41.5 million, or 50 cents a share, from $33.9 million, or 42 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents a share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $274.1 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 49 cents a share on revenue of $271.8 million.
Service revenue, which accounted for about 66 percent of the company's total revenue, grew 12 percent to $182 million.
Shares of the Columbia, Maryland-based company, which have lost 18 percent of their value over the last one month, were up 4 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $41.02 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
