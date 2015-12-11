TRLPC: Microsemi tests fragile US leveraged loan market

NEW YORK Dec 11 Chipmaker Microsemi is testing a volatile US leveraged loan market with a proposed US$2.425bn credit facility, weeks after the withdrawal of a US$5.5bn financing for software maker Veritas sent shockwaves through the market.

The outcome of Microsemi's loan will give insight into investor demand in 2016 as the market reprices to offer higher returns for increased risk amid fears of rising defaults.

Pricing has widened by around 50bp-100bp for companies with strong credit ratings since the first half of the year, sources said after a raft of macroeconomic shocks.

Issuers with lower credit profiles have seen pricing widen even further as secondary prices remain low and banks were forced to sell loans at deep discounts in November, including a US$1.5bn term loan for retailer Belk, which sold at 89 cents on the dollar.

Pricing was flexed higher on 16 deals in October with an average increase of 107bp, the highest rate this year, and 10 deals were flexed higher in November with an average increase of 182bp, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Upward flexes outnumbered downward flexes by 3:1 in the fourth quarter at a record pace.

The outcome of Microsemi's loan could also affect banks' ability to provide underwriting commitments on new deals heading into 2016.

Many of the deals that were underwritten in late 2015, including healthcare analytics company MedAssets Inc's US$2.7bn buyout and coffee company Keurig Green Mountain Inc's US$13.9bn buyout, have been put on hold for syndication in early 2016, leaving overexposed banks less willing to underwrite new deals.

"I think some arrangers simply won't underwrite. You're not seeing arrangers falling after themselves the way that sponsors would like them to," an M&A specialist said.

EDGING OUT

With a Ba2/BB- corporate credit rating, Microsemi falls between the credit ratings of Ba1/BB+ rated chipmaker Avago Technologies and B2/B rated Veritas, which recently completed deals with very different outcomes.

Avago's term loans were priced at 350bp over the benchmark with a 75bp Libor floor. The deal was well received by investors and was increased by US$2.25bn to US$9.75bn from an original target of US$7.5bn. A 900m tranche was also added to the deal, which helped to finance the acquisition of rival Broadcom in November.

Pricing guidance on Veritas was 450-475bp over the benchmark with a 1% floor and a deep discount of 95 was offered before the US$5.5bn deal was postponed.

Microsemi's US$1.425bn term loan B launched on Dec 2 with guidance of 375-400bp over Libor with a 75bp Libor floor. The deal also includes a US$650m term loan A and a US$350m revolving credit facility.

Bankers say that the US leveraged loan market is stabilising for stronger credits, although companies with lower credit ratings could still face issues.

"Pricing is very stable for well-known seasoned credits, particularly BBs," said a senior investment banker.

Although the market is winding down as the end of the year approaches, some deals are still being underwritten for syndication next year.

Barclays and KeyBank agreed to provide US$550m of commitments to back outdoor product and tool manufacturer Blount International Inc's buyout, which was announced on Thursday.

Although deals are still being announced, the rising cost of debt is still a concern for private equity firms, despite historically low interest rates.

"I wouldn't say sponsors are concerned to the point that they (deals) aren't getting done, but it's certainly a concern. I think it is just affecting return models," said a lawyer who specializes in buyouts.

While banks are willing to underwrite, they are asking for more protection in terms of higher flex provisions, incurrence tests, excess cash flow sweeps and EBITDA add-back limitations.

"Where new deals are getting priced is less of an issue than the continued perception of market risk and volatility in syndication," said Steven Rutkovsky, a leveraged finance partner at Ropes & Gray LLP.

"That's appearing in the form of increased flex in pricing and other terms."

While banks are still looking at deals that provide these sweeteners, the market is slowing and syndication is now a 2016 event.

"We're still seeing some active bid processes in these last couple of weeks of the year, and there will probably be some spillover into the early part of next year," Rutkovsky said. (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)