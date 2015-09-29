Microsoft turns spotlight on cloud, mobile with new reporting style

Sept 29 Microsoft Corp joined
Amazon.com Inc and Intel Corp in tweaking the
way it reports results, a move that will help the software giant
show off its growing cloud and mobile businesses.
Since taking over as chief in early 2014, Satya Nadella has
led Microsoft's efforts to focus on software and cloud services
as demand for its Windows operating system slows.
The company, which is in the process of restructuring its
phone business and streamlining operations, has been pumping the
resulting savings into its cloud business and Windows 10.
"This reporting structure aligns the company's goals with
the way they will report it to the Street," FBR & Co analyst
Daniel Ives said. "The best change is the ability to track the
Windows 10 transition and cloud adoption around Office 365 which
are front and center for investors."
Microsoft said on Monday it will report revenue and
operating income based on three businesses - Productivity and
Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal
Computing starting this quarter.
It previously reported under six segments, which were lumped
together under two broad categories - Devices & Consumer and
Commercial.
Microsoft will separately report consumer and commercial
numbers for its Office business, a company executive said on a
conference call on Tuesday. It doesn't expect to change the way
it gives guidance.
Amazon, a strong contender in the cloud computing market,
broke out financial details of its surging Amazon Web Services
business for the first time in April.
Intel announced the new Client Computing Group earlier this
year, which would cover chips for desktops, smartphones and
other mobile devices. Last year the company said it would
disclose numbers for its budding Internet of Things business,
which deals with connecting devices to the Internet.
Microsoft shares closed little changed at $43.44 on the
Nasdaq on Tuesday. They have slipped 7 percent this year,
compared with a 10 percent fall in the Dow Jones Industrial
Average index.
