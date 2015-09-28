Microsoft reorganizes its financial results reporting

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 28 Microsoft Corp said it would report revenue and operating income based on three segments, reorganizing the way it reports financial results.
Starting this quarter, the company will report revenue and operating income based on three businesses - Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.