Microsoft reorganizes its financial results reporting

Sept 28 Microsoft Corp said it would report revenue and operating income based on three segments, reorganizing the way it reports financial results.

Starting this quarter, the company will report revenue and operating income based on three businesses - Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

