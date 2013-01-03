Microsoft acquires start-up id8-source

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 2 Microsoft Corp
bought start-up id8 Group R2 Studios Inc as it looks to expand
further in technology focused on the home and entertainment, a
person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
id8 Group R2 Studios was started in 2011 by Silicon Valley
entrepreneur and investor Blake Krikorian. It recently launched
a Google Android application to allow users to control home
heating and lighting systems from smartphones.
Krikorian's Sling Media - which was sold to EchoStar
Communications in 2007 - made the "Slingbox" for watching TV on
computers.
Krikorian will join Microsoft with a small team, according
to the Wall Street Journal, which reported the acquisition
earlier on Wednesday. Microsoft also purchased some patents
owned by the start-up related to controlling electronic devices,
the newspaper added.
Krikorian and a Microsoft spokesman declined to comment.
Krikorian resigned from Amazon.com Inc's board in
late December after about a year and a half as a director at the
company, the Internet's largest retailer.