Microsoft to introduce ad-blocker in Edge web browser - ZDNet

March 31 Microsoft Corp is planning to
introduce an in-built ad blocker into the next version of the
Microsoft Edge web browser, tech website ZDNet reported, citing
a slide from the company's developer conference on Wednesday.
Microsoft Edge replaced Internet Explorer as the default
browser in Windows 10. (zd.net/22RaEfu)
The move follows Opera's announcement this month that it was
introducing ad-blocking features directly into its desktop
computer browser.
Faster-loading web pages, increased privacy and security and
less intrusive web browsing are the key reasons for the growing
demand for ad-blockers. However, their growing popularity is
cutting into the growth of online advertising sales.
Microsoft could not immediately be reached for comment.
