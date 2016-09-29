Microsoft sharpens AI focus with new research group

Sept 29 Microsoft Corp said on Thursday
it created a new artificial intelligence unit, as the company
pushes deeper into the fast-growing field.
Silicon Valley is diving into artificial intelligence
(AI)and machine learning research, an industry estimated to zoom
to $70 billion by 2020 from just $8.2 billion in 2013, according
to a Bank of America report that cited IDC research.
On Wednesday, Microsoft teamed up with four other big
technology companies - Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet
unit Google, Facebook Inc and IBM - to
create a non-profit organization to advance public understanding
of AI technologies.
The new unit - Microsoft AI and Research Group - will be
headed by Harry Shum, a company veteran who has held senior
roles at the Microsoft Research and Bing engineering divisions.
"Microsoft has been working in artificial intelligence since
the beginning of Microsoft Research, and yet we've only begun to
scratch the surface of what's possible," Shum said in a
statement.
Chief Executive Satya Nadella has previously said the
company's $26.2 billion deal for LinkedIn Corp is
expected to help bolster its efforts in analytics, machine
learning and AI.
Microsoft has also been acquiring companies to expand its AI
footprint. The company in February acquired SwiftKey, a maker of
predictive keyboard app. And last month it bought Genee, an
AI-based scheduling service.
However, Microsoft's tryst with artificial intelligence took
an embarrassing turn earlier this year, when its AI 'chatbot'
Tay launched racist and sexist comments on Twitter.
