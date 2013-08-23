版本:
Microsoft CEO Ballmer to retire within 12 months

NEW YORK Aug 23 Microsoft Corp said on Friday that Chief Executive Steve Ballmer will retire within the next 12 months, once it completes the process of choosing his successor.

Ballmer said in a statement he would have timed his retirement in the middle of Microsoft's announced transformation to a devices and services company. But he said, "We need a CEO who will be here longer term for this new direction."

