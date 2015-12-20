Microsoft shares could rise 30 pct in 18 months - Barron's

BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q4 EPS $0.70
* Synchrony financial reports fourth quarter net earnings of $576 million or $0.70 per diluted share
NEW YORK Dec 20 Microsoft Corp shares could rise 30 percent in the next 18 months as the tech giant is helped by its cloud computing business, according to an article in the latest edition of Barron's.
Many big investors believe Microsoft is worth far more than the average analyst price target of $57 a share, the article said. Microsoft shares closed at $54.13 on Friday.
"I think we see over $70 in 18 months, and, along the way, they're going to pay you a nice dividend," Chris Bonavico, a portfolio manager at Jackson Square Partners, is quoted as saying in the article. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported on Friday a 35.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses.