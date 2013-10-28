Microsoft shareholders advised to vote against director Thompson

SEATTLE Oct 28 Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that Microsoft Corp shareholders vote against the re-election of board member John Thompson, the lead independent director who is in charge of the company's efforts to find a new chief executive.

In a research note circulated to its clients on Monday, Glass Lewis, which makes its recommendations based on corporate governance guidelines, expressed concerns about a possible conflict of interests for Thompson in his role as CEO of Virtual Instruments, a cloud-computing firm that sells licenses and devices to Microsoft.