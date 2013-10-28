UPDATE 1-Microsoft shareholders advised to vote against director Thompson

BRIEF-CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025
* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE Oct 28 Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that Microsoft Corp shareholders vote against the re-election of lead independent director John Thompson, who is in charge of the company's efforts to find a new chief executive.
In a research note circulated to its clients on Monday, Glass Lewis expressed concerns about a possible conflict of interests for Thompson in his role as CEO of Virtual Instruments, a cloud-computing firm that sells licenses and devices to Microsoft.
Glass Lewis is one of two major companies which make recommendations to shareholders based on corporate governance guidelines, but its views are not necessarily heeded by large investors.
Microsoft representatives did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Thompson, a former International Business Machines Corp executive, was appointed to Microsoft's board in February 2012 and elected by shareholders at the annual meeting later that year.
Microsoft's next shareholder meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19. Glass Lewis is recommending shareholders vote to re-elect the company's other eight directors, including CEO Steve Ballmer and Chairman and co-founder Bill Gates.
Ballmer announced in August that he will retire as CEO within the next 12 months, triggering a search for a new leader which is being headed by Thompson. It is not clear if Ballmer will retain his seat on the board after he retires, although he has said he intends to be an active shareholder in the company.
Some investors have suggested to the board that Gates step down from his role as chairman, saying he stands in the way of radical reform at Microsoft, which has lost ground to Apple Inc and Google Inc in mobile computing. Gates has not indicated any intention of stepping down.
* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025
March 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TRUMP VS. CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS Trump lashes out at Republican conservatives who helped torpedo healthcare legislation he backed, escalating a feud within his party that jeopardizes the new administration's legislative agenda. RUSSIA Russia mounted a campaign of "propaganda on steroids" seeking to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the
SYDNEY, March 31 Australia's competition regulator on Friday said it would bar a group of the country's largest banks from bargaining collectively for access to Apple Inc's contactless payment function, potentially setting a global precedent.